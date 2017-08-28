Here are the 10 hottest housing markets in August

According to the latest data from realtor.com, inventory continued to sell at a record pace in August, moving 8% faster than in August 2016. For comparison, the hottest housing market in the country had a median age of inventory of 31 days in August, while No. 10 on the list had a median age of inventory of 39 days in August, which isn’t a huge difference. The full list can be seen in the chart below. Even though the national median age of listings on realtor.com in August is 66 days, which is two days more than last month, it is still six days faster than the median age for August 2016.

Source: Housing Wire

READ MORE