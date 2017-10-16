10/17: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

October consumer sentiment surges to highest level since early 2004

Consumer sentiment surged in early October, reaching its highest level since the start of 2004. The October gain was broadly shared, occurring among all age and income subgroups and across all partisan viewpoints. The data indicate a robust outlook for consumer spending that extends the current expansion to at least mid 2018, which would mark the 2nd longest expansion since the mid 1800s.

September retail sales jumped by 1.6 percent, highest jump since March 2015

September retail sales jumped by 1.6 percent, or the most in more than two years as motor vehicles lost to hurricanes were quickly replaced and higher prices lifted receipts at gasoline stations.

September CPI up 0.5 percent from August and 2.2 percent year-on-year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.5 percent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.2 percent.

August business inventories rose 0.7 percent, largest increase in 9 months

U.S. business inventories recorded their biggest increase in nine months in August, suggesting that inventory investment could boost economic growth in the third quarter.

