10/19: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

Builder confidence rises to 68 in October, highest level since May

Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes rose four points to a level of 68 in October on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI). This was the highest reading since May.

September housing starts dipped for third month to lowest level in a year

Privately-owned housing starts in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,127,000. This is 4.7 percent below the revised August estimate of 1,183,000, but is 6.1 percent above the September 2016 rate of 1,062,000. This was the lowest level since September 2016 and marked the third monthly decline in starts.

September building permits down 4.5 percent from August and 4.3 percent year-on-year

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,215,000. This is 4.5 percent below the revised August rate of 1,272,000 (down 5.6 percent in the South) and is 4.3 percent below the September 2016 rate of 1,270,000 (down 5.3 percent in the South).

September industrial production rebounded in spite of hurricane impacts

September industrial production in the U.S. rebounded by 0.3 percent in September after two straight declines. Capacity utilization rose to 76% from 75.8% but remained below summer levels.

CoreLogic: July serious mortgage delinquency rate at 10-year low of 4.6 percent

According to CoreLogic, 4.6 percent of mortgages were in some stage of delinquency nationally (30 days or more past due including those in foreclosure) in July 2017. This represents a 0.9 percentage point year-over-year decline in the overall delinquency rate compared with July 2016 when it was 5.5 percent.

