10/27: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

September Pending Home Sales Index flat from August, down 3.5 percent year-on-year on supply constraints

The Pending Home Sales Index was at 106.0 in September, unchanged from August. The index is now at its lowest reading since January 2015 (104.7), is 3.5 percent below a year ago, and has fallen on an annual basis in five of the past six months.

Weekly Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index mostly flat in latest reading

Americans’ confidence held steady last week, remaining near the highest level of the expansion, as faith in the buying climate improved while views on the economy deteriorated slightly.

Mortgage applications fall 4.6 percent in latest survey as rates rise four basis points

The Market Composite Index decreased 4.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier, with purchase loans falling 6 percent percent and refinances falling 3 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 4.18 percent from 4.14 percent.

Initial unemployment claims rise by 10,000 in latest report

In the week ending October 21, initial unemployment claims were 233,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The 4-week moving average was 239,500, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week’s revised average.

