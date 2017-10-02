10/3: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE P.DUFFY

August construction spending rebounded 0.5 percent from July, up 2.5 percent year-on-year

August construction spending rose 0.5 percent to $1.21 trillion after two months of declines, and was up 2.5 percent year-on-year. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma did not appear to have impacted the construction spending data, as the responses from the Texas and Florida areas affected by the storms were “not significantly lower than normal.”

September consumer sentiment dipped 1.8 points from August but up 4.3 points year-on-year

Consumer sentiment remained largely unchanged from the slightly lower level recorded at mid-month. The resilience of consumers has again been demonstrated as concerns about the impact of the hurricanes on the national economy have quickly faded.

Personal income, spending and prices all rose slightly in August

Personal income increased 0.2 percent in August and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased 0.1 percent. The PCE price index increased 0.2 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.1 percent.

September Chicago Business Barometer rose to second-highest level in over three years

The MNI Chicago Business Barometer rose to 65.2 in September, hitting the highest level in three months and the second highest level in over three years.

