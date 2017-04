A hearing examiner decision last month paves the way for 110 single-family home sites in the West Hills area of Bremerton. Bremerton Hearing Examiner Theodore Hunter approved a preliminary plat March 7 for the Wright Creek subdivision, owned by Poulsbo-based Olympic Property Group. The 110-lot neighborhood is planned off Third Avenue, southeast of Pendergast Park and west of the Sunn Fjord condominiums.

Source: Kitsap Sun