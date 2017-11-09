11/10: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

Wholesale inventories up 0.3 percent in September while sales rose 1.3 percent

Wholesale inventories increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in September from the prior month, while sales were up 1.3% from the revised August level. The ratio of inventories to sales fell to 1.27 in September from 1.32 a year earlier, the lowest level since the end of 2014.

Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index remains at high levels in weekly update

The comfort index has advanced about six points since the start of the year and is also running above its 2017 average. Steady hiring, stock-market gains, home-price appreciation and contained inflation are helping to keep the measure in a range close to its 16-year high of 53.3, reached in August.

Mortgage applications mostly unchanged in latest report, rates dip slightly

The Market Composite Index remained unchanged on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier, with purchase loans up 1.0 percent and refinancing down 1.0 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 4.18 percent from 4.22 percent.

Initial unemployment claims rise 10,000 in latest report, but 4-week average down 1,250

In the week ending November 4, initial unemployment claims were 239,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 229,000. The 4-week moving average was 231,250, a decrease of 1,250 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 232,500. This is the lowest level for this average since March 31, 1973 when it was 227,750.

