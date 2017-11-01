11/2: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

ADP: Private sector jobs grew by 235,000 in October

Private-sector employment increased by 235,000 from September to October, on a seasonally adjusted basis. This compares to 110,000 in September and just 62,000 in October of 2016.

Case Shiller Index up 0.5 percent in August and 5.9 percent year-on-year

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index reported a 6.1% annual gain in August, up from 5.9% in the previous month. Before seasonal adjustment, the National Index posted a month-over-month gain of 0.5% in August.

September construction spending rose 0.3 percent, but private construction fell 0.4 percent

September construction spending increased 0.3 percent from August to $1.22 trillion and was up 2.0 percent on a year-on-year basis, although that rise was due to public spending. Investment on private construction projects fell 0.4 percent, the third straight decline.

October consumer confidence rises to highest level in almost 17 years

Consumer confidence increased to its highest level in almost 17 years October after remaining relatively flat in September. Consumers’ assessment of current conditions improved, boosted by the job market which had not received such favorable ratings since the summer of 2001.

State Street Investor Confidence Index hits 6-month low on concerns about more hawkish Fed Chair

The State Street Global Investor Confidence hits 6-month low in October, declining by 7.5 points to 96.9. Confidence in all three regions drops amidst the increasing potential for a new Fed Chair.

October Chicago Business Barometer rises to highest level since March 2011

The MNI Chicago Business Barometer rose to 66.2 in October, up from 65.2 in September, hitting the highest level since March 2011.

