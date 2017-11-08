11/9: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

CoreLogic: October home prices up 7 percent year-on-year, forecast 4.7 percent rise over next year

October home prices nationally were up 0.9 percent from September and by 7 percent year-on-year. Looking ahead, the CoreLogic HPI Forecast indicates that home prices will increase by 4.7 percent on a year-over-year basis from September 2017 to September 2018.

READ MORE

CoreLogic: 36 percent of U.S. cities have over-valued housing stock

According to CoreLogic Market Condition Indicators (MCI) data, 36 percent of cities have an overvalued housing stock as of September 2017. Also, as of September, 28 percent of the top 100 metropolitan areas were undervalued and 36 percent were at value.

READ MORE

Gallup’s U.S. Economic Confidence Index unchanged in October at +3

Americans’ confidence in the U.S. economy tilted slightly positive in October, with Gallup’s U.S. Economic Confidence Index at +3 for the month. Though the index’s current reading is on the low end of what Gallup has measured for 2017 so far, it remains well above the mostly negative ratings recorded from 2008 to 2016.

READ MORE

JOLTS: Job openings up 0.5 percent in September while hires fell 2.7 percent

The number of job openings rose by 0.5 percent during September to 6.1, with hires falling 2.7 percent to 5.3 million and separations falling .6 percent to 5.2 million.

READ MORE

September consumer credit use up 6.6 percent year-on-year, nonrevolving credit passes $1 trillion

Consumer credit rose $20.8 billion in September and is up 6.6 percent year over year. While revolving and nonrevolving credit growth accelerated from August’s gain, nonrevolving credit continues to lead the charge, eclipsing the $1 trillion level.

READ MORE

October Senior Loan Officer Survey shows easing standards in 3Q 2017

On balance, banks eased their standards and terms on commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and experienced weaker demand for such loans. Meanwhile, banks’ standards on most categories of commercial real estate (CRE) loans remained basically unchanged, while demand for CRE loans reportedly weakened.

READ MORE