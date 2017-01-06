120 Units of Affordable Housing Planned for Vacant Lots on South Side

Plans are moving forward to bring over 120 units of affordable housing to two city-owned vacant lots on the South Side. Community Housing Network (CHN) wants to build a 62-unit, three-story building at the corner of Washington and Barthman avenues, just west of the Maloney Health Center on Parsons Avenue. The building would house formerly homeless individuals and those suffering from mental illness and substance addiction, similar to the recently-completed Terrace Place in Weinland Park. North of the health center, the NRP Group and Community Development for All People are collaborating on a four-story mixed-use development featuring 60 units of affordable senior housing and ground-floor retail. That building would serve as the second phase of Parsons Village, a senior housing community completed last year at the corner of Reeb and Washington avenues.

