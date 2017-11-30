12/1: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

Personal income and spending both rose in October, PCE price index up 1.6 percent year-on-year

In October, personal income increased 0.4 percent, disposable personal income (DPI) increased 0.5 percent and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased 0.3 percent. The PCE price index increased 0.1 percent, and is up 1.6 percent year-on-year. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.2 percent, and is up 1.4 percent year-on-year.

Fed’s Beige Book shows continued modest growth, but home construction remains constrained

Economic activity continued to increase at a modest to moderate pace in October and mid-November, according to anecdotal reports from contacts across the 12 Federal Reserve Districts. Residential real estate activity remained constrained, with most Districts reporting little growth in sales or construction. By contrast, nonresidential activity was consistent with previous reports of slight growth.

November Chicago Business Barometer falls to lowest level in three months

The MNI Chicago Business Barometer fell to 63.9 in November, down from 66.2 in October, to stand at the lowest level in three months.

Mortgage applications fall 3.1 percent in latest survey; rates flat

The Market Composite Index decreased 3.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier, with purchase loans down two percent and refinances falling eight percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages remained unchanged from the week prior at 4.20 percent.

Initial unemployment claims decline 2,000 in weekly report

In the week ending November 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 238,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The 4-week moving average was 242,250, an increase of 2,250 from the previous week’s revised average.

