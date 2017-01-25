Newsletter 

1/26: MetroIntelligence Economic Update

2016 existing home sales cap best year in a decade

Existing-home sales closed out 2016 as the best year in a decade, even as sales declined in December as the result of ongoing affordability tensions and historically low supply levels.

November FHFA House Price Index up 0.5 percent from October and 6.1 percent year-on-year
The FHFA House Price Index (HPI) reported a 0.5 percent increase in U.S. house prices in November from the previous month.  From November 2015 to November 2016, house prices were up 6.1 percent.

