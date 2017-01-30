1/31: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE

December Pending Home Sales Index up 1.6 percent from November and 0.3 percent year-on-year

The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, increased 1.6 percent to 109.0 in December from 107.3 in November. With last month’s uptick in activity, the index is now 0.3 percent above last December (108.7).

Fourth quarter GDP growth fell to 1.9 percent in advance estimate

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the “advance” estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 3.5 percent.

Consumer sentiment grows again in January to 98.5

Consumers expressed a higher level of confidence in January than any other time in the last dozen years. The post-election surge in confidence was driven by a more optimistic outlook for the economy and job growth during the year ahead as well as more favorable economic prospects over the next five years.

Durable goods orders fell 0.4 percent in December

Orders for long-lasting goods made in the U.S. fell in December for the second month in a row, largely because of a cutback in demand from the Pentagon, down by 0.4 percent.

