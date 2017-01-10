JPI Secures Financing for 2 Luxury Texas Communities

Dallas—JPI announced its secured the financing for Jefferson Mercer and Jefferson Creek, two luxury communities located in Farmers Branch and Richardson, Texas. Sitting on a 30-acre lake, 424-unit Jefferson Mercer is located three miles from major employment centers at I-635 and the Dallas North Tollway. These include the 24-story Pinnacle Tower; 1.5 million-square-foot Lincoln Center; the Galleria office park and Las Colinas, a 12,000-acre master planned business and residential community which houses 31,000 residents and more than 100,000 employees. The property boasts more than 100 regional headquarters as well as five Fortune 500 global headquarters including Celanese, Commercial Metals, ExxonMobil, Kimberly Clark and Fluor Corp.

