TWO NEW MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITIES PREPARE FOR ARRIVAL NEAR DENVER AIRPORT

Two large residential communities are set to break ground near Tower Road north of Pena Blvd in Commerce City, CO. The master planned communities, called Second Creek Farm and Buffalo Highlands, cover 700 acres and are approved for 2,500 residential units and 27 acres of retail development. The projects were sold individually, with Second Creek PUD purchased in whole by a local developer and Buffalo Highland’s first phase of 300 lots purchased by national homebuilders’ Meritage Homes and Lennar Homes. The properties have sat vacant since the economic downturn but reinvigorated plans and increasing demand for new homes in the airport area of Denver will see the projects break ground in 2017 and develop over many years. Scott Schorling, President of Residual Group represented the Sellers in both projects remarks, “In spite of an ever-challenging development climate, which includes rising development costs, strict water and transportation agreements, and a short-lived moratorium on metro district financing last year, the developers persevered and will soon bring much needed entry-level housing to the Denver market.”

