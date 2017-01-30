Best of Independent Living Design 2016: Creating an Urban ‘Wow’ Factor

Overture Plano isn’t your grandma’s senior housing community. “Hip,” “young” and “actually really livable” are all apt ways to describe the 2016 Senior Housing News Design Award winner for Best Independent Living, according to people close to the project. The 169-unit community in Plano, Texas, was designed to attract active adults 55 years old and older—and it shows. “It looks distinctively not like a senior project,” Elisabeth Borden, principal at The Highland Group and a 2016 Senior Housing News Design Awards judge, tells SHN. David Dillard, principal at Dallas-based D2 Architecture and another 2016 SHN Design Awards judge, concurs. “This seems like a place for seniors who are fit enough to wear a $100 T-shirt,” he tells SHN. Overture Plano gives off an urban vibe, although Plano is about a 30 minute drive from Dallas, making it more of a suburban community. The project’s wise use of ample communal space, high-quality unit design, and various hotel-like features helped set it apart.

