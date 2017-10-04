2017 Best of LaCantina Competition Winners Announced

Winning Architects Honored for Best in Show and Six Design Categories

San Diego, CA (September 28, 2017) – LaCantina Doors (LaCantina) announced the winners of their inaugural architects design competition – Best of LaCantina. Seven inspired projects, from across the country, were awarded in the following categories: Best in Show, Best Rural Residential, Best Suburban Residential, Best Urban Residential, Best Commercial, Best Compact and Most Innovative, respectively.

The winning projects were judged on architectural excellence, creative design and the best use of LaCantina door and window products to completely transform open spaces and enhance lifestyle.

“The projects ranged widely in typology, environmental context and size, but they all had one thing in common: Their use of LaCantina products which allowed for a seamless connection between inside and outdoor space, framed by materials of the highest quality,” commented expert panel judge, Paul Keskeys, Managing Editor of Architizer.

The Best of LaCantina was an opportunity for us to see how our products translate into designs all over the country. To see how LaCantina creates a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living in completely different settings was remarkable,” noted Lee Maughan, Vice President and General Manager, LaCantina Doors. “It was really difficult to choose a winner, but we had to give it up to Chrissie Beavis who truly incorporated our perfectly matching door and window packages and showcased everything LaCantina stands for throughout the entire house.”

Here are the standout designs from this year’s competition, projects that truly epitomize “The Best of LaCantina”.

Best in Show is Foust Residence by Chrissie Beavis Design, chosen for its innovative use of multiple LaCantina systems, including a perfectly matching door package of a zero post folding door, folding windows and swing doors. Filled with natural light throughout the day, the open plan interiors seamlessly blend with outdoor terraces overlooking the waterfront at Newport Beach, California.

The Best Rural Residential award goes to Craig McMahon Architects’ graceful Augusta residence, situated in the picturesque setting of Cordillera Ranch in Boerne, Texas. The modern abode’s defining feature is two 16-foot-wide multi sliding door systems in black anodized aluminum, framed by a structural timber frame.

The Liszt Residence by Materia/Trace Wilson Design, wins for Best Suburban Residential. This entry uses multiple LaCantina folding and swing door systems to take full advantage of the project’s breathtaking outlook over the Pacific Ocean and San Diego coastline.

Infill Studio (formerly Urbn Ventures) wins Best Urban Residential for its ingenious “down-to-the-studs” renovation of the San Francisco Residence, a 19th century Stick Style Victorian house in Noe Valley. LaCantina’s folding systems’ narrow stiles and custom colors achieve a contemporary aesthetic that sits in harmony with the building’s historic architectural features.

Space Pod by Studio B Architecture Interiors emerged victorious in the Best Compact category for its use of LaCantina’s pocketing multi slide system. The sliding doors surrounding the living space can be pushed completely into the walls, offering a seamless boundary that fits perfectly with this modern workshop’s minimal aesthetic in Boulder, Colorado.

Best Commercial project goes to Think Architecture for its adept use of LaCantina bifolding doors in the Stein Erikson Lodge, situated in the dramatic landscape of Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. The durability of the doors made them a perfect choice and clever detailing allows them to span over the luxury facility’s indoor-outdoor pool, bridging the connection between the lodge and its mountainous surroundings.

Most Innovative goes to Levy Design Partners for their unique Bloomfield Garage in Northern California, which combines LaCantina aluminum folding doors with an innovative combination of materials including a prefabricated Quonset hut roof. The doors open to reveal a modern garage and art studio, each perfectly framed beneath the distinctive curved profile of the roof.

The Best in Show winner and a guest will travel to New York for a weekend trip to experience Archtober-the city’s Architecture and Design Month, an annual festival of architectural tours, lectures, film and exhibitions.

To view the 2017 Best of LaCantina winning projects, visit LaCantinaDoors.com. All the winning architect’s projects will also be featured on Architzer.com. and shared with Architizer’s 2,000,000+ social media followers.

About LaCantina Doors

LaCantina Doors is the leader in designing and manufacturing products that create large open spaces. Offering the most innovative and comprehensive range of folding, sliding and swing systems available, LaCantina Doors utilizes the same signature narrow stile and rail profile across its product line for a complete and perfectly matching door package.

Designed and made in California, LaCantina Doors have contributed to award winning projects ranging from residential, retail, commercial, educational facilities, resorts and is the preferred choice when it comes to products that open spaces. Backed by an industry leading warranty, LaCantina Doors are available across the U.S. and Internationally.

LaCantina Doors was acquired by Jeld Wen in 2015. For more information on LaCantina Doors please visit www.lacantinadoors.com.

About Architizer

Architizer organizes the world’s architecture. Better information helps architects design better buildings. Architizer lets you search the work of over 40,000 architecture firms – over $4 trillion worth of projects. Architizer is the largest database of architecture online and home to the global A+ Awards, which celebrates the year best architecture and products.

For more information about Architizer, visit www.architzer.com.

Business Inquiries Contact: sales@lacantinadoors.com (888) 221-0141

Media contact: Benjamin Woo, LaCantina Doors Marketing Director benjaminw@lacantinadoors.com (760) 547-8612