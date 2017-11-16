What will be the 2018 US housing market’s biggest driver?

The nationwide inventory crisis could be the primary driver of the housing market next year. Historically low levels of inventory could not only continue to drive prices up but prove to be an insurmountable obstacle for many first-time Millennial homebuyers, according to a market forecast released today by the listing site Zillow. Nationally, there are 12 percent fewer homes to choose from now than there were a year ago. And of the homes that are available, more than half were in the top-third of home values, pricing them out of reach for the typical first-time Millennial homebuyer.

