These $25K prefab tiny homes were designed to skirt zoning restrictions

Building in Los Angeles is notoriously hampered by a 20-year-old general plan and safety requirements for protecting structures against earthquakes and fires. Combine those restrictions with a bonkers housing shortage and rapidly rising homeless population and L.A. has gotten itself into a bit of a pickle. It takes upwards of two years to build a supportive housing development from the ground-up in the city, but L.A. needs more housing. Now. That was the challenge Homes for Hope set out to tackle when they designed a modular, 92-square-foot housing pod as the final project of at the University of Southern California’s Homeless Studio. Working with city planners and housing advocates from the start, 11 architecture students created a housing proposal that artfully dodges building restrictions.

