4 mortgage tips for savvy homebuyers

“I could have done better.” With respect to mortgage lenders, approximately one-fifth of homebuyers felt this way last year, according to the 2016 J.D. Power U.S. Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study. The study found that 21 percent of all homebuyers and 27 percent of first-time homebuyers regretted their choice of mortgage lender. Discontent fell into two general categories: lack of communication and being steered toward a specific mortgage product. A full 72 percent of those regretting their choice noted pressure to choose a specific product, leading some consumers who received a good deal to report “happy buyer’s remorse.” A perception of unclear choices or lack of control dissipated the satisfaction of a good deal. The common thread in both sources of discontent is that customers can feel disengaged, with their interests being placed well below the bank’s interests.

