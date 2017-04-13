4/14: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE by P.Duffy

Producer Price Index slipped 0.1 percent in March but up 2.3 percent over previous 12 months

The Producer Price Index for final demand declined 0.1 percent in March, after advancing 0.3 percent in February and 0.6 percent in January. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index rose 2.3 percent for the 12 months ended March 2017, the largest increase since moving up 2.4 percent for the 12 months ended March 2012.

Consumer sentiment inched up again in early April in preliminary survey

Consumer sentiment inched upward in early April mainly due to more favorable views of current economic conditions.

The Current Economic Conditions Index rose to its highest level since 2000 and nearly reached its all-time peak of 121.1 set in 1999.

It can be anticipated that optimism will commingle with uncertainty, causing uneven spending patterns across months.

Mortgage loan applications rise 1.5 percent in latest survey

The Market Composite Index increased 1.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier, with purchase loans rising 5 percent and refinances remaining flat. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to 4.28 percent from 4.34 percent.

Initial unemployment claims dip by 1,000 in latest report

In the week ending April 8, initial unemployment claims were 234,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The 4-week moving average was 247,250, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week’s revised average.

