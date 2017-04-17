4/18: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. Duffy

NAHB Housing Market Index falls three points in April to 68

Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes remained solid in April, falling three points to a level of 68 on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) after an unusually high March reading. The components gauging current sales conditions fell three points to 74 while the index charting sales expectations in the next six months dropped three points to 75. Meanwhile, the component measuring buyer traffic edged one point down to 52.

READ MORE

Source: NAHB

CPI dipped 0.3 percent in March but still up 2.4 percent year-on-year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) decreased 0.3 percent in March on a seasonally adjusted basis. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.4 percent before seasonal adjustment.

READ MORE



Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Retail sales fell for second straight month in March

U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March, in this case by 0.2 percent, amid softening demand for automobiles, suggesting economic growth slowed abruptly in the first quarter. February’s drop was the first and biggest in nearly a year.

READ MORE

Source: U.S. Census