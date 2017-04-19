Newsletter 

5 smart home trends homebuyers want in 2017

0 Comment

IoT, or the “Internet of Things,” is bringing some amazing trends to pass. The platform involves connected devices of all kinds. A great example of this is smart home technology. As a real estate agent, you might think this technology is beyond your needs. Not only that, you might think there’s little to no use for it in your industry. However, smart home technology and IoT may make it easier to sell homes and real estate, especially to younger audiences. A recent survey revealed that 86 percent of millennials are willing to spend more money to rent a place with smart home technology already implemented.

READ MORE
Source: inman

You May Also Like

Since Great Recession, West Loop has been one of the city’s hottest housing markets

0

Economy’s lack of productivity is still a sore spot

0

Green Building Lecture explores upgrading 1979 homes

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *