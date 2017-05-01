5/2: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE by P. Duffy
GDP rose at 0.7 percent rate in 1Q 2017 in first estimate
Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2016, real GDP increased 2.1 percent.
Consumer sentiment index rebounded to 97.0 in March, but sharp partisan differences remain
Consumer sentiment has traveled on the high plateau established following Trump’s election, with only minor deviations from its five month average of 97.4. Although the partisan divide has narrowed in April, it still reflects a very pessimistic economic outlook among Democrats and a very optimistic outlook among Republicans. Partisanship has never had such a significant influence on expectations household incomes, inflation, and unemployment.
Construction spending dipped 0.2 percent in March after five month of increases
U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell 0.2 percent in March from a record high amid a pause in private construction investment after five straight months of increases. However, February’s construction outlays were revised to show them surging 1.8 percent to a record $1.22 trillion instead of the previously reported 0.8 percent rise.
Personal income up 0.2 percent in March, personal spending nearly flat
Both personal income and disposable personal income rose 0.2 percent in March, while personal consumption expenditures increased less than 0.1 percent. The PCE price index decreased 0.2 percent.
Employment cost index rose 0.8 percent in 1Q 2017
Compensation costs for civilian workers increased 0.8 percent for the 3-month period ending in March 2017. Wages and salaries (which make up about 70 percent of compensation costs) increased 0.8 percent, and benefits (which make up the remaining 30 percent of compensation) increased 0.7 percent