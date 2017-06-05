Newsletter 

New 55+ subdivision coming to Brentwood

The Gove Group Real Estate and One Home Builders introduce River’s Edge, a new 55-and-older community in Brentwood. The community, offers 20 detached condominiums with a clubhouse surrounded by a wooded landscape and Dudley Brook. The energy efficient homes allow homeowners to enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle. The homes feature vinyl siding, composite decking on exterior stairs and decks, moisture resistant foundation, rounded impact-resistant drywall corners, and a community-wide landscaping package with irrigation.

Source: Seacoastonline.com

