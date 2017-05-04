Five-story affordable housing development is Santa Monica’s largest in years

Nonprofit affordable housing developer Community Corporation of Santa Monica broke ground last week on a new five-story project called The Arroyo that will include 64 apartments available to low-income tenants. As the Santa Monica Lookout reports, the building will be the largest completely affordable development built in the city in the three years. And, the number of apartments it will add to the city’s affordable housing stock is nearly twice the 34 units added in 2016.

READ MORE

Source: LA Curbed