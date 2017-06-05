6/6: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. Duffy

Payroll employment grew by 138,000 in May; unemployment rate at 4.3 percent

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 138,000 in May, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.3 percent. Since January, the unemployment rate has declined by 0.5 percentage point, and the number of unemployed has decreased by 774,000.

Factory goods orders slipped in April after five months of increases

Factory goods orders dropped 0.2 percent in April, after an upwardly revised 1.0 percent increase in March. This was the first decline in five months, but still up 4.4 percent year-on-year.

Labor productivity unchanged in 1Q 2017 but up 1.2 percent year-on-year

Nonfarm business sector labor productivity was unchanged during the first quarter of 2017, as both output and hours worked increased 1.7 percent. From the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017, productivity increased 1.2 percent, reflecting a 2.5-percent increase in output and a 1.3-percent increase in hours worked.

Unit labor costs rose 2.2 percent in 1Q 2017 due entirely to higher hourly compensation

Unit labor costs in the nonfarm business sector increased 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017, reflecting a 2.2-percent increase in hourly compensation; productivity was unchanged. Unit labor costs increased 1.1 percent over the last four quarters.

Manufacturing sector index mostly flat in May; pricing pressure slowing

The May PMI® registered 54.9 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the April reading of 54.8 percent. The slowing of pricing pressure, especially in basic commodities, should have a positive impact on margins and buying policies as this moderation moves up the value chain.

Service sector index dipped 0.6 percent in May, but new job growth still strong

The NMI® registered 56.9 percent, which is 0.6 percentage point lower than the April reading of 57.5 percent. Although the non-manufacturing sector’s growth rate dipped in May, the sector continues to reflect strength, buoyed by the strong rate of growth in the Employment Index.

