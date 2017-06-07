6/8: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE by P.Duffy

April CoreLogic Home Price Index up 1.6 percent from March and 6.9 percent year-on-year

Home prices nationwide, including distressed sales, increased year over year by 6.9 percent in April 2017 compared with April 2016 and increased month over month by 1.6 percent in April 2017 compared with March 2017, according to the CoreLogic HPI.

Job openings rose 4.5 percent to series high of 6.0 million in April

The number of job openings increased 4.5 percent to a series high of 6.0 million by the last business day of April. Over the month, hires decreased to 5.1 million and separations edged down to 5.0 million.

Job Creation Index rebounded to +37 in May, continuing 15-month streak of +30 or higher

Gallup’s Job Creation Index was +37 in May, tied with the record high found in March. This marks 15 straight months of the index reaching +30 or higher.

U.S. Economic Confidence Index fell to six-month low in May, but still well into positive territory

Though still historically high, Americans’ confidence in the economy fell to a six-month low in May, largely dragged down by Democrats’ worsening economic attitudes. Gallup’s U.S. Economic Confidence Index averaged a score of +3 in May, down slightly from April (+5) but eight points below January’s record monthly high (+11).

