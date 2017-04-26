Newsletter 

7 Economic Promises President Trump Kept in His First 100 Days

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump made bold economic promises for his first 100 days in office.

Now, as his 100th day nears on Saturday, it’s clear President Trump won’t be able to keep many of them. The most noteworthy perhaps is his pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare, which failed when he couldn’t bring Republican lawmakers to consensus. Tax reform certainly won’t be passed before the 100-day mark, even if a rough outline is revealed Wednesday. “Voters will recall that Trump had promised large tax cuts for the middle class, as well as tax deductions for childcare and eldercare—a proposal championed by his daughter, Ivanka. The President also backed away from a promise to call China a “currency manipulator” on day one.

Source: Fortune

