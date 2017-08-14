8/15: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE P.DUFFY

July CPI up 0.1 percent from June and 1.7 percent year-on-year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.1 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 1.7 percent. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.1 percent, the fourth month in a row it increased by that amount and up 1.7 percent over the previous 12 months.

Non-Employment Index edged down slightly to 7.9 percent of all workers in July

The Hornstein-Kudlyak-Lange Non-Employment Index (NEI) was 7.9 percent in July 2017, edging down from 8 percent in June. It has declined by 0.4 percentage points since July 2016. The NEI including workers who are part time for economic reasons (PTER) was 9 percent in July 2017, edging down from 9.1 percent the previous month. That index has declined by 0.5 percentage points since July 2016.

