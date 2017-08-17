8/18: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE

July Leading Economic Indicators rose another 0.3 percent

The U.S. LEI improved in July, suggesting the U.S. economy may experience further improvements in economic activity in the second half of the year. The decline in building permits, a reversal from June, was more than offset by gains in the financial indicators, new orders and sentiment.

Fed meeting minutes reveal concern about weak inflation and possible halt to interest rate hikes

Federal Reserve policymakers appeared increasingly wary about recent weak inflation and some called for halting interest rate hikes until it was clear the trend was transitory. The minutes also indicated the Fed was poised to begin reducing its $4.2 trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

E-commerce retail sales rose 4.8 percent in 2Q 2017, with market share rising to 8.9 percent

Accounting for 8.9 percent of the total, U.S. retail e-commerce sales for the second quarter of 2017 were $111.5 billion, an increase of 4.8 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Total retail sales for the second quarter of 2017 were estimated at $1,256.2 billion, an increase of 0.5 percent from the first quarter of 2017.

Industrial production up 0.2 percent in July and 2.2 percent year-on-year

Industrial production rose 0.2 percent in July following an increase of 0.4 percent in June. At 105.5 percent of its 2012 average, total industrial production was 2.2 percent above its year-earlier level. Capacity utilization for the industrial sector was unchanged in July at 76.7 percent, a rate that is 3.2 percentage points below its long-run (1972-2016) average.

Mortgage applications rise 0.1 percent in weekly survey, rates dip

The Market Composite Index increased 0.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier, with purchase loans down 2 percent and refinances rising 2 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to its lowest level since November 2016, 4.12 percent.

Initial unemployment claims fall by 12,000 in latest report

In the week ending August 12, initial unemployment claims were 232,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 244,000. The 4-week moving average was 240,500, a decrease of 500 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 241,000.

