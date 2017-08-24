8/25: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE P.Duffy

July existing home sales slipped 1.3 percent to lowest rate of year as prices rose 6.2 percent year-on-year

Total existing-home sales slipped 1.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.44 million in July. July’s sales pace is still 2.1 percent above a year ago, but is the lowest of 2017. The median existing-home price for all housing types in July was $258,300, up 6.2 percent from July 2016 ($243,200). July’s price increase marks the 65th straight month of year-over-year gains.

Mortgage loan applications dip 0.5 percent in most recent survey

The Market Composite Index decreased 0.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier, with purchase loans falling 2.0 percent and refinance activity rising 0.3 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages remained unchanged from the week prior at 4.12 percent.

Initial unemployment claims fall 2,000 in latest report

In the week ending August 19, initial unemployment claims were 234,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 232,000. The 4-week moving average was 237,750, a decrease of 2,750 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 240,500.

