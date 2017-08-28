8/29: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE P.DUFFY

Durable goods orders fell sharply in July, due mostly to volatile aircraft sector

Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods sank 6.8% in July, the biggest fall in nearly three years, led by a drop in the volatile category of civilian aircraft. But a measure of future business investment advanced 0.4%

Kansas City Fed: Manufacturing activity expanded faster in August

Tenth District manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in August, and expectations for future activity also remained solid. Price indexes rose across the board, especially the expectations index for finished goods prices.

Richmond Fed: Manufacturing activity unchanged in August

Reports on Fifth District manufacturing activity were largely unchanged in August. Expectations around manufacturing activity six months ahead were somewhat tempered from July, but manufacturers remained optimistic.

Texas Fed: Manufacturing activity grew at slower pace in August

Texas factory activity continued to increase in August, with the production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, edging down to 20.3 as output grew but at a slightly slower pace than in July.

