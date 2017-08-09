8/9: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE by P.Duffy
Consumer debt rose in June at a slower pace to record level
American consumers increased their borrowing at a slower pace in June, as the category that includes auto and student loans posted the smallest gain in a year. Still, the June increase brought overall consumer credit — not including mortgages or other debt secured by real estate, including home-equity loans — to a fresh record of $3.86 trillion.
Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.6 points in July
The Index of Small Business Optimism rose 1.6 points to 105.2 in July, preserving the surge in optimism that started the day after the election. Seven of the 10 Index components posted a gain, two declined, and one was unchanged.
Job openings rose 8.1 percent in June as both hires and separations slipped
The number of job openings increased 8.1 percent to 6.2 million on the last business day of June. Over the month, hires and separations slipped 1.9 and 0.4 percent to 5.4 million and 5.2 million, respectively.
Labor productivity up 0.9 percent during 2Q 2017 and 1.2 percent year-on-year
Nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 0.9 percent during the second quarter of 2017, as output increased 3.4 percent and hours worked increased 2.5 percent. From the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017, productivity increased 1.2 percent, reflecting a 2.7-percent increase in output and a 1.5-percent increase in hours worked.