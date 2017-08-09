8/9: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE by P.Duffy

Consumer debt rose in June at a slower pace to record level

American consumers increased their borrowing at a slower pace in June, as the category that includes auto and student loans posted the smallest gain in a year. Still, the June increase brought overall consumer credit — not including mortgages or other debt secured by real estate, including home-equity loans — to a fresh record of $3.86 trillion.

READ MORE

Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.6 points in July

The Index of Small Business Optimism rose 1.6 points to 105.2 in July, preserving the surge in optimism that started the day after the election. Seven of the 10 Index components posted a gain, two declined, and one was unchanged.

READ MORE

Job openings rose 8.1 percent in June as both hires and separations slipped

The number of job openings increased 8.1 percent to 6.2 million on the last business day of June. Over the month, hires and separations slipped 1.9 and 0.4 percent to 5.4 million and 5.2 million, respectively.

READ MORE

Labor productivity up 0.9 percent during 2Q 2017 and 1.2 percent year-on-year

Nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 0.9 percent during the second quarter of 2017, as output increased 3.4 percent and hours worked increased 2.5 percent. From the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017, productivity increased 1.2 percent, reflecting a 2.7-percent increase in output and a 1.5-percent increase in hours worked.

READ MORE