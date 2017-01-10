9 Kitchen Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2017 — And One That’s on the Way Out

You heard it here: 2017 will be the year of custom storage, stainless steel and shiplap. Houzz has just released their Kitchen Trends Study for the new year, which polled 2,707 users who are in the midst of, are planning or have recently completed a kitchen renovation. From surprising health benefits to the millennial décor style of choice, the people have spoken and it’s farmhouse features, multicolored countertops and gray walls for the win. Here, the 10 major trends you need to know before you lift that sledgehammer. 1. Farmhouse is THE new favorite. Shiplap’s not just for Waco, Texas anymore! The farmhouse style, which often uses the wood paneling made famous by Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines, is on the rise for millennial homeowners, although contemporary designs are still the most popular across all age groups.

