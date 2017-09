Consumer credit use rose 5.9 percent in July

Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.9% in July. Total outstanding credit increased $18.5 billion during the month (compared with $11.9 billion in June) to $3.75 trillion.

July wholesale trade dipped 0.1 percent from June but up 5.9 percent year-on-year

July 2017 sales of merchant wholesalers were down 0.1 percent from June, but were up 5.9 percent from the July 2016 level.