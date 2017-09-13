9/14: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE by P.DUFFY

July job openings rose to record high of 6.2 million, while hires rose to 1.5-year high

The number of job openings rose to 6.2 million on the last business day of July, up 0.9 percent from June and the highest level since December 2000. Over the month, hires rose 1.3 percent to a 1.5-year high of 5.5 million, while separations rose 0.4 percent to 5.3 million.

READ MORE

Small Business Optimism Index rose another 0.1 points, maintaining high levels since last November

The NFIB Index rose 0.1 points to 105.3. Five of the components increased, while five declined. The lofty reading keeps intact a string of historically high performances extending back to last November.

READ MORE

Producer Price Index up 0.2 percent in August and 2.4 percent over previous 12 months

The Producer Price Index for final demand advanced 0.2 percent in August. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 2.4 percent for the 12 months ended in August.

READ MORE