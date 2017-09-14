9/15: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE PDUFFY

August CPI up 0.4 percent during the month and 1.9 percent year-on-year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.4 percent in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 1.9 percent.

August new home mortgage applications up 7.0 percent from July and 6.8 percent year-on-year

Mortgage applications for new home purchases increased 6.8 percent compared to August 2016.

Compared to July 2017, applications increased by 7 percent relative to the previous month.

Mortgage applications rose 9.9 percent in latest weekly survey

The Market Composite Index increased 9.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier, with purchase loans up 11

percent and refinances up 9 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to

4.03 percent.

Initial unemployment claims dip 14,000 in latest survey, but 4-week average up 13,000

In the week ending September 9, initial unemployment claims were 284,000, a decrease of

14,000 from the previous week. The 4-week moving average was 263,250, an increase of

13,000 from the previous week. This is the highest level for this average since August 13,

2016 when it was 263,250.