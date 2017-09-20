9/21: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE P. DUFFY

August existing home sales dipped 1.7 percent from July, up 0.2 percent year-on-year

Existing-home sales stumbled in August for the fourth time in five months as strained supply levels continue to subdue overall activity, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Sales gains in the Northeast and Midwest were outpaced by declines in the South and West.

Builder confidence drops three points in August to 64, largely due to twin hurricane impact

Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes fell three points to a level of 64 in September from a downwardly revised August reading of 67 on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI), due mostly to concerns about the availability of labor and the cost of building materials.

August housing starts down 0.8 percent from July but up 1.4 percent year-on-year

Privately-owned housing starts in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,180,000. This is 0.8 percent below the revised July estimate of 1,190,000, but is 1.4 percent above the August 2016 rate of 1,164,000.

August building permits up 5.7 percent from July and 8.3 percent year-on-year

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,300,000. This is 5.7 percent above the revised July rate of 1,230,000 and is 8.3 percent above the August 2016 rate of 1,200,000.

