9/22: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE P. DUFFY

Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged for now, forecasts another raise this year

The Fed will start cutting its $4.5 trillion balance sheet in October, initially by just $10bn per month. The FOMC also left US interest rates unchanged, at 1.25% to 1.5%, but expects to raise them one more time this year, followed by three raises in 2018.

READ MORE

Leading Economic Index rose 0.4 percent in August

The August gain is consistent with continuing growth in the U.S. economy for the second half of the year, which may even see a moderate pick up. While the economic impact of recent hurricanes is not fully reflected in the leading indicators yet, the underlying trends suggest that the current solid pace of growth should continue in the near term.

READ MORE

August FHFA House Price Index up 0.2 percent from July and 6.3 percent year-on-year

The FHFA House Price Index (HPI) reported a 0.2 percent increase in U.S. house prices in July from the previous month. From July 2016 to July 2017, house prices were up 6.3 percent.

READ MORE

Mortgage applications fall 9.7 percent in latest survey, likely due to storm impacts

The Market Composite Index decreased 9.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier, with purchase loans falling 11 percent and refinances down 9 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 4.04 percent.

READ MORE

Initial unemployment claims fall 23,000 in latest report, but 4-week average up 6,000

In the week ending September 16, initial unemployment claims were 259,000, a decrease of 23,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The 4-week moving average was 268,750, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week’s revised average. This is the highest level for this average since June 4, 2016 when it was 269,500.

READ MORE