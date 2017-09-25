Newsletter 

9/26: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

Chicago Fed National Activity Index declined in August

Led by declines in production-related indicators, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) moved down to -0.31 in August from +0.03 in July.

READ MORE

 

IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index rose further in September

September data revealed a strong increase in U.S. private sector business activity, with the rate of growth close to August’s seven-month peak.

READ MROE

 

September business inflation expectations index remained the same at 1.9 percent

Firms’ inflation expectations were unchanged at 1.9 percent over the year ahead. Sales levels improved somewhat, and profit margins declined further over the month.

READ MORE

