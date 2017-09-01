9/5: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE

Job growth slowed to 156,000 in August

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 156,000 in August, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent. Job gains occurred in manufacturing, construction, professional and technical

services, health care, and mining. Job growth for June and July also declined by a total of 41,000.

Construction spending fell 0.6 percent in July to nine-month low

U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell 0.6 percent in July, hitting a nine-month low to $1.21 trillion amid a steep decline in

investment in private structures.

Consumer confidence remains at highest level so far in 2017 since 2000

Consumer confidence has remained at a very favorable level, although slipping somewhat from mid-month. The Sentiment Index has been higher

during the first eight months of 2017 than in any year since 2000, which was the peak year of the longest expansion in U.S. history. Given the current

resilience of consumers, temporary increases in gas prices as well as a brief period of weakness in economic growth and employment are unlikely to derail

confidence.