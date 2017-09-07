9/8: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE P.DUFFY

Beige Book: Moderate economic expansion in July and August, but low for-sale home inventory

Economic activity expanded at a modest to moderate pace across all twelve Federal Reserve Districts in July and August. Both residential and commercial construction increased slightly overall. Low inventories of homes for sale continued to weigh on residential real estate activity across the country, while commercial real estate activity increased slightly.

Labor productivity rose 1.5 percent in 2Q 2017, up 1.3 percent year-on-year

Nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 1.5 percent during the second quarter of 2017, as output increased 4.0 percent and hours worked increased 2.5 percent. From the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017, productivity increased 1.3 percent, reflecting a 2.8-percent increase in output and a 1.5-percent increase in hours worked.

Service sector revenue rose 3.2 percent in 2Q 2017, up 6.2 percent year-on-year

U.S. selected services total revenue for the second quarter of 2017, rose by 3.2 percent from the first quarter of 2017 and up 6.2 percent from the second quarter of 2016.

Mortgage loan applications rise 3.3 percent in latest survey as rates dip again

The Market Composite Index increased 3.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier, with purchase loans falling 1.0 percent and refinances rising 5.0 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to its lowest level since November 2016, 4.06 percent.

Initial unemployment claims rise 62,000 in latest report

In the week ending September 2, initial claims were 298,000, an increase of 62,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 236,000.

The 4-week moving average was 250,250, an increase of 13,500 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 236,750.

