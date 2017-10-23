‘Active adult’ high-rise planned for Oak

Developers told residents at a sparsely attended neighborhood meeting Thursday evening that they hope to build a 17-story building targeted to the “active adult” market on what’s now a parking lot at 1727 Oak Ave. in Evanston. Grady Hamilton of the Trammell Crow Company said the project would be age-restricted to persons 55 years and older. He said the average resident of such a development nationwide is 72 years old. He described “active adult” communities as an under-served niche in the rental housing market, with growing demand as baby boomers age.

Source: Evanston Now