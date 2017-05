A lottery for 16 affordable units at 781 Metropolitan Avenue has opened — the same development under construction at the site of Williamsburg’s former White Castle we wrote about last week.Studios are available for $867 a month, the one-bedrooms go for $931 a month, and a two-bedroom runs $1,123 a month. The mix comprises four studios, four one-bedrooms and eight two-bedrooms.

Source: Brownstoner