Affordable housing for artists in West Philly opens January 25

An affordable housing development geared toward artists in West Philly will officially open Wednesday, January 25 after breaking ground last February. The $7.2 million project, dubbed 4050 Haverford, was designed specifically for artists in need of affordable live-work spaces. The residential building, designed by PZS Architects, features 20 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, plus a first-floor community space for the artists and public. The affordable housing project has been 10 years in the making, an effort of People Emergency Center’s (PEC) and Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA). The three-story building now stands on formerly vacant lot in West Powelton. After breaking ground in February 2016, calls for applications from artists began in June. Trish Downey of PEC tells Curbed Philly that 300 applications came in on a first-come, first-serve basis. While all 20 leases are not quite “signed and in hand,” Downey says the waiting list is closed and all units are expected to be occupied by March.

