Affordable housing bill again raises question of Atkins conflict

A bill sponsored in December by state Sen. Toni Atkins would raise money for affordable housing — a critical state need, but also her wife’s line of work. If approved, Senate Bill 2 would generate revenue for affordable housing by tacking a $75 to $225 filing fee on property transfers, excluding home sales. Under the proposal, about a third of those dollars would be set aside to build homes for low-income families and migrant workers. The rest, perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars, could be used for nearly a dozen other purposes — including several that might benefit Atkins’ wife Jennifer LeSar, who runs a pair of consulting businesses that specialize in affordable housing.

READ MORE