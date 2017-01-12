Affordable Housing Crisis Continues To Weigh On American Middle Class

The middle class is increasingly being squeezed out of the major metropolitan areas in the United States. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration and recent appointment of Ben Carson to the Department of Housing and Urban Development have done little convince Americans the trend will change anytime soon. Despite U.S. household incomes hitting their highest rate since the Census Bureau began releasing this information six decades ago, incomes aren’t rising as fast as rents are in the big cities. As costs continue to outpace incomes, a bigger group of lower income renters have emerged, and they are chasing a shrinking rental pool of housing. Americans continue to see the after-effects of the Great Recession nearly a decade removed in the form of an affordable housing crisis.

