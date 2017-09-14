Additional affordable housing proposed in Alameda

A site in the city’s West End now used for affordable housing could end up providing even more housing for those on a low income. City officials want to boost the number of units at 727 Buena Vista Ave. from the current 46 to 66 apartments, which are currently managed by the city’s Housing Authority. The additional units at the approximately two-acre site known as Rosefield Village could climb to more than 80, depending on funding, the Planning Board heard Monday, when it unanimously approved the proposal to rebuild and expand.

Source: East Bay Times

