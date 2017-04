A ceremony marking the start of work on the Hana Gardens Apartments affordable senior housing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. April 24. The development at the former Tradeway Furniture site at 10860 San Pablo Ave. will be a four-story, 63-unit senior affordable housing development with 2,000 square feet of street-level commercial space for a restaurant or retail use.

Source: East Bay Times